Two non-locals shot at and injured in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 4: Two non-locals were shot at and injured by militants in Lijora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the duo has been identified as Patlashwar Kumar son of Joko Chowdary, a resident of Bihar, who received gunshot injury in his right arm and Joko Chowdary son Thaugh Chowdary also from Bihar, having an injury in right arm and leg.
Medical Superintendent DH Pulwama confirmed that they have received two non locals with fire arm injuries.
The attack comes hours after two non locals were shot and injured in litter area of Pulwama on Sunday evening.