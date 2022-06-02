Labourer killed, another injured in Chadoora attack

Srinagar, June 2: A labourer was killed and another injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, police said.
”Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed,” said a police spokesman.
Reports said the duo was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, one among the injured, identified as Dilkhush - a labourer from Bihar - succumbed.
Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh confirmed to GNS that one among the non-locals succumbed. The slain was working as a labourer at a brick kiln, it said.
Soon after the attack whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.
The attack came hours after the killing of a bank employee from Rajasthan in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.