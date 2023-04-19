Two Pulwama residents killed after boulder hits truck on Srinagar- Jammu highway

Srinagar, April 19: Two persons died on Wednesday after a truck they were traveling in was hit by a big boulder near Digdole on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, officials said.
"A boulder has hit a truck near Digdole on NH-44. 2 persons feared trapped. Police & QRT Ramban on spot. More updates to follow. People advised to drive on Highway with caution," said the DC Ramban, in a tweet.
In another tweet, he said that both the persons have reportedly died in the mishap.
The deceased were identified as Maqsood Ahmad of Mughalpora and Naveed Ahmad of Nikaspora in Pulwama district.