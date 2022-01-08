Two security guards arrested after infant dies at Lal Ded hospital

Quoting Medical Superintendent Lal Ded Hospital, Dr Syed Muzaffar, a report said the patient from Kupwara was admitted in the hospital on 2 January and delivered the child at 12:30 AM. “The baby wasn’t well and was supposed to be shifted to the ICU. The father took the baby and was on the way to the ICU when he was stopped by the two lady security guards asking for the tip,” the report quoted Dr. Muzaffar as having said.

As per the report, the aggrieved father said the guards asked him for money and didn’t let him leave until he had paid. He alleged that he offered Rs 800 but the guards refused to take the money and did allow him to proceed to the children’s ward for ten minutes.