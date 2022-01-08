Two security guards arrested after infant dies at Lal Ded hospital

Srinagar, Jan 8: Two private security guards have been arrested after they allegedly held a father "for ransom" leading to the death of his newborn at Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar earlier this week, reports said on Saturday.
Police had registered a case at Rajbagh police station aftr the aggrieved family hailing from Kupwara district held a protest to demand strict punishment against the accused guards.
Reports said that the accused – both women – had on Monday demanded a tip from the father as he was shifting the newborn to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the facility.
Quoting Medical Superintendent Lal Ded Hospital, Dr Syed Muzaffar, a report said the patient from Kupwara was admitted in the hospital on 2 January and delivered the child at 12:30 AM. “The baby wasn’t well and was supposed to be shifted to the ICU. The father took the baby and was on the way to the ICU when he was stopped by the two lady security guards asking for the tip,” the report quoted Dr. Muzaffar as having said.
As per the report, the aggrieved father said the guards asked him for money and didn’t let him leave until he had paid. He alleged that he offered Rs 800 but the guards refused to take the money and did allow him to proceed to the children’s ward for ten minutes.
A video wherein the two guards were alleged to have demanded a bribe leading to the death of an infant had also gone viral on social media.
As per KNO, police have arrested the female guards after a case under F.I.R no. 01/22 under section 304 IPC was registered at police station Rajbagh in this regard.