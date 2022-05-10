Two security guards of PDF chief Hakim Yasin injured after escort vehicle overturns in Khansahib Budgam

Srinagar, May 10: Two security guards escorting Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Muhammad Yasin were injured after the security vehicle they were travelling in, overturned in Khansahib area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.
Quoting police sources, news agency KNT reported that the vehicle JK02G-4769 went out of driver’s control and it rolled down in an orchard near Degree College Khansahib.
Two security guards of Yasin, who was in another vehicle sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.