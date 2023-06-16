Two siblings stabbed over alleged property dispute in Kulgam: Family

Srinagar, June 16: Two siblings were stabbed by unknown persons in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir, causing injuries to the duo, eyewitness said on Friday.

Kashmir Dot Com reported quoting a family member of the duo that on Thursday night unknown persons attacked the brother and sister with a knife in the Karewa Kulgam area following which the two sustained injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital.

He said that the duo was attacked over a property dispute with their neighbours in the south Kashmir area. “However, on Thursday evening, they called some unidentified persons who attacked the two with a knife,” the family member said.