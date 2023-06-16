Two siblings stabbed over alleged property dispute in Kulgam: Family

Srinagar, June 16: Two siblings were stabbed by unknown persons in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir, causing injuries to the duo, eyewitness said on Friday.
Kashmir Dot Com reported quoting a family member of the duo that on Thursday night unknown persons attacked the brother and sister with a knife in the Karewa Kulgam area following which the two sustained injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital.
He said that the duo was attacked over a property dispute with their neighbours in the south Kashmir area. “However, on Thursday evening, they called some unidentified persons who attacked the two with a knife,” the family member said.
The brother identified as Owais Tantray has sustained injury on his back (towards the left shoulder), while the sister named Momina Tantray has sustained injury on her shoulder.
”After being treated at the nearby hospital, the duo has been referred to Anantnag’s GMC,” their father, Abdul Rashid Tantray said.
He said that a team of police also visited the spot after the family lodged a complaint at the nearest Police station.