Three soldiers wounded in ongoing Shopian gunfight

Srinagar, Jan 26: There soldiers were injured, two of them critically, in an ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, reports quoting officials said.
They said that two soldiers suffered bullet injuries as soon as the gunfight started between militants and a joint team of police and army in Nowgam area of the district. Later, another soldier was injured in the firefight.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the injured were shifted to army’s 92 base hospital where two remain in “critical condition.”
The encounter had ensued after Police and army launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of the militants.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the officials said, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, they said.