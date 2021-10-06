Two suspects held after police recover eight grenades, pistol in north Kashmir’s Karnah

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara Yougal Kumar Manhas told Greater Kashmir that the grenades and pistol were recovered during a search operation following a specific tip off.

Later, two suspects from Haridal village of Karnah were detained in this regard while further investigation is under process, the SSP Kupwara said.

Pertinently last year also, arms and ammunition was recovered from the same village during a couple of searches bybthet forces.