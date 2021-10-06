Kashmir

Two suspects held after police recover eight grenades, pistol in north Kashmir’s Karnah

The grenades and pistol were recovered during a search operation at Hajitra village near LoC in Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district last night.
TARIQUE RAHEEM

Kupwara, Oct 6: Security forces have arrested two "suspected" persons after eight grenades and a pistol were recovered in Hajitra village near Line of Control (LOC) in Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district last night, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara Yougal Kumar Manhas told Greater Kashmir that the grenades and pistol were recovered during a search operation following a specific tip off.

Later, two suspects from Haridal village of Karnah were detained in this regard while further investigation is under process, the SSP Kupwara said.

Pertinently last year also, arms and ammunition was recovered from the same village during a couple of searches bybthet forces.

