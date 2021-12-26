Two teenage boys feared dead after falling into storage tank in Kupwara

Srinagar, Dec 26: Two teenage boys are feared to have died after falling into a storage tank in Dardpora Kralpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sundayafternoon.
According to news agency GNS, the two boys namely Amir Mohuiddin Khawaja son of Ghulam Mohuiddin Khawaja and Faheem Iqbal Khawaja son of Mohammad Iqbal Khawaja, residents of Maidan Pati Dardpora Kralpora (B), fell into the storage tank after the duo apparently went to fetch a cricket ball from the water source.
Soon as the news spread, locals started a rescue operation to retrieve the duo.
The locals were later on joined by police and army, however the duo was yet to be retrieved at the time the report was filed.