Two terror modules busted in Uri, eight LeT associates arrested: Police
Srinagar, Aug 18: Police alongwith security forces have busted two terror modules by arresting eight terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT, officials said on Friday.
They said that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.
A police statement said that on August 08, a joint team of Baramulla Police & Army (16 SIKHLI) during joint patrolling & area domination at Churunda Uri noticed one suspected person who was roaming in the area. The police said he tied to flee while noticing patrolling party but was apprehended tactfully. "During his personal search 02 Grenades were recovered from his possession and he was taken into custody immediately," the statement said.
The arrested person was identified as Showkat Ali Awan son of Abdul Karim Awan resident of Churunda Uri. During further questioning he revealed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din son of Shukur Din resident of Churunda Uri & Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana son of Umer Din resident of Churunda who were questioned. Upon their disclosure 2 Grenades, 1 Chinese Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine & 4 live rounds were recovered from them, the statement said.
Similarly on August 11, a joint party of Baramulla Police & Army (16 SIKHLI) during naka checking at Powarian Thajal Uri signalled one vehicle Maruti Swift bearing number (CHOID-9588) to stop, which was coming from Thajal to Uri. The vehicle was stopped however driver and other four persons on board the vehicle insisted the naka party to allow them to proceed towards hospital due to certain medical emergencies upon which naka party felt suspicious about them.
"The naka party immediately started search of the vehicle and during search 04 hand grenades, 02 Pistols, 02 Pistol Magazines, 10 live rounds & cash Rs 50,000 was recovered," the statement said.
The police said that all the five persons including the driver were taken into custody immediately, who were later identified as Akhter Bhat son of Niyaz Bhat resident of Tarzoo Sopore, Mohammad Aslam Khatana son of Ata Mohammad resident of Churunda Uri, Muneer Ahmad son of Mohiuddin resident of Jabla Uri, Mudasir Yousuf Gokno son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Krankshivan & Bilal Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohiuddin resident of Hardushiva.
"The accused persons are involved in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities, " the statement claimed.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Uri and investigation has been initiated.