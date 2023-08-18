Two terror modules busted in Uri, eight LeT associates arrested: Police

Srinagar, Aug 18: Police alongwith security forces have busted two terror modules by arresting eight terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT, officials said on Friday.

They said that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

A police statement said that on August 08, a joint team of Baramulla Police & Army (16 SIKHLI) during joint patrolling & area domination at Churunda Uri noticed one suspected person who was roaming in the area. The police said he tied to flee while noticing patrolling party but was apprehended tactfully. "During his personal search 02 Grenades were recovered from his possession and he was taken into custody immediately," the statement said.

The arrested person was identified as Showkat Ali Awan son of Abdul Karim Awan resident of Churunda Uri. During further questioning he revealed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din son of Shukur Din resident of Churunda Uri & Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana son of Umer Din resident of Churunda who were questioned. Upon their disclosure 2 Grenades, 1 Chinese Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine & 4 live rounds were recovered from them, the statement said.