Two terrorists killed, cop injured in Bemina encounter: police

Srinagar June 14: Police on Monday claimed to have killed two LeT terrorists in a "swift encounter" while a policeman was also injured in the exchange of fire in Bemina on Srinagar outskirts.
"Two #terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift #encounter in Bemina area of #Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injury, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
"As per the documents and other #incriminating materials, one of the killed #terrorist has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan. A big success. As per documents recovered from another killed #terrorist, he has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir @ Sufian @ Musab of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit VISA from Wagah, " he said.
Police said the slain had escaped from an encounter in north Kashmir's Sopore adding they had been tracking their movement.
"Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani #terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra, " IGP Kashmir said.