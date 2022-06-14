Two terrorists killed, cop injured in Bemina encounter: police

Police said the slain had escaped from an encounter in north Kashmir's Sopore adding they had been tracking their movement.

"Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani #terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra, " IGP Kashmir said.