Two terrorists killed in Anantnag gunfight: police

"AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " he added. "Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat alias Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora," ADGP Kashmir said in a separate statement.