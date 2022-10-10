Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in Anantnag gunfight: police

The identity of the slain was not immediately known.
Security forces near an encounter site in Kashmir.
Security forces near an encounter site in Kashmir. File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Srinagar Oct 10: Police on Monday claimed to have killed two terrorists in an overnight gunfight at Tangpawa area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.

"Encounter has started at Tangpawa area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

"AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " he added.

"AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall, "police said in a subsequent tweet.

