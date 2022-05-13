Two terrorists killed in Bandipora gunfight: police

Srinagar May 13: Police on Friday claimed to have killed two foreign LeT terrorists in an encounter in Brar area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (total 2). #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
As per IGP Kashmir, the slain duo had recently infiltrated and had escaped during an encounter on Wednesday in Salinder forest area of the north Kashmir district.
The encounter broke out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.