Two terrorists killed in Baramulla gunfight: police

A police spokesman said that a gunfight broke out after police and security forces launched a search operation in Wanigam Payeen village of Pattan early morning.

In the gunfight, two terrorists hailing from southern Shopian district were killed, said the spokesman.

He identified the duo as Shakir Majid Najar & Hanan Ahmad Seh. Both were affiliated with LeT group, he added.

"Both joined terrorism in the month of March 2023. Further Investigation going on," said the spokesman while quoting ADGP Kashmir.

Am AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from their possession, he said.