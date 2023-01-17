Two terrorists killed in Budgam shootout: police

Srinagar, Jan 17: Police on Tuesday said two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces near district court complex in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
A police official said that the shootout took place after police and army tried to stop a suspected vehicle near the district court complex today morning.
In a tweet, a spokesman of J&K Police, said: “On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered. Details shall follow.”
"Both the killed terrorists are identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT," said the spokesman while quoting ADGP Kashmir.
He said the duo had escaped from after exchanging gunfire with the security forces in Radbugh area of the district.