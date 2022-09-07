Two AGuH terrorists killed in chance encounter in Bijbehara Anantnag: police

Srinagar Sept 7: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed two AguH terrorists in a chance encounter in Thajiwara, Bijbehara area of Anantnag.
"Two #terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag, " a police spokesman said.
Police identified the slain as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Faheem Kumar son of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar and Owais Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, both residents of Waghama Bijbehara.
"As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities including attack on police personnel at Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03/07/2022 in which one police personnel Firdous Ahmad Dar got seriously injured. They were also involved in an attack on Police personnel Ghulam Qadir at Darashikon Park Bijbehara on 12/08/2022 in which he received grievous gunshot injuries. Besides, they were also involved in grenade lobbing incidents at Padshahibagh on 15/06/2022 and Sangam Chowk on 22/08/2022," police said.
Arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter, it said adding a case has been registered in this regard. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated Anantnag Police for carrying out the "successful and swift encounter without any collateral damage".
Meanwhile, Shopian Police claimed to have arrested two hybrid LeT terrorists. They have been identified as Faizan Fayaz Bhat son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Budden Rafiabad Sopore and Yawar Nizam Mir son of Nizamuddin Mir resident of Konsoo Shopian.
"Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 Pistols, 02 Pistol Magazines, 02 Grenades, 20 Pistol rounds, 1AK-47 magazine and 50-AK live rounds were recovered from their possession, " Police said.