Two AGuH terrorists killed in chance encounter in Bijbehara Anantnag: police

Police identified the slain as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Faheem Kumar son of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar and Owais Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, both residents of Waghama Bijbehara.

"As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities including attack on police personnel at Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03/07/2022 in which one police personnel Firdous Ahmad Dar got seriously injured. They were also involved in an attack on Police personnel Ghulam Qadir at Darashikon Park Bijbehara on 12/08/2022 in which he received grievous gunshot injuries. Besides, they were also involved in grenade lobbing incidents at Padshahibagh on 15/06/2022 and Sangam Chowk on 22/08/2022," police said.