Two terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara: police

Srinagar Sept 25: Police along with Army on Sunday claimed to have killed two unidentified terrorists near the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
A police spokesman while confirming the killings said the duo was gunned down near LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of Kupwara.
Two AK 47 rifles, as many pistols and four hand grenades have been recovered from their possession, police said.
"Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara. Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained. 02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow, ' a police spokesman said.