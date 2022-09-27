Two terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out in Kulgam: police

Srinagar, Sep 27: Police on Tuesday said two terrorists were trapped in a gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
In a tweet, a police spokesman said that a gunfight broke out in Ahwatoo village of Kulgam after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
"Two local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in the ongoing #encounter. Both the trapped terrorists are involved in several terror crime cases," said the spokesman while quoting ADGP Kashmir.