Two thieves, shopkeeper held after migrant worker’s phone snatched in Budgam

Upon his complaint case FIR number 249/2022 under relevant sections of law stands was registered at police station Budgam and investigation set into the motion, police said.

The accused Shabir Ahmad Dar alias Shab Chela son of Ali Mohammad Dar and Abdul Rashid Rather alias Resh Matoo son of Mohammad Subhan Rather both residents of Nasralluhpora were arrested by a team led by investigating officer PSI Adil Ahmad within 24 hours of incident. Upon disclosure of arrested persons eight snatched mobiles phones were recovered.