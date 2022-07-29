Two thieves, shopkeeper held after migrant worker’s phone snatched in Budgam

Srinagar July 29: Police in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday arrested two thieves, who snatched the cellphone of a migrant worker from Bihar the preceding day, and a shopkeeper they sold it to.
A police spokesman said that Mohammad Dilshad son of Mohammad Nayeem resident of Shumra Bihar presently working as Mason at Nasrullahpora Budgam lodged a complaint with Police Station Budgam stating that two unknown persons have snatched his cell phone .
Upon his complaint case FIR number 249/2022 under relevant sections of law stands was registered at police station Budgam and investigation set into the motion, police said.
The accused Shabir Ahmad Dar alias Shab Chela son of Ali Mohammad Dar and Abdul Rashid Rather alias Resh Matoo son of Mohammad Subhan Rather both residents of Nasralluhpora were arrested by a team led by investigating officer PSI Adil Ahmad within 24 hours of incident. Upon disclosure of arrested persons eight snatched mobiles phones were recovered.
During questioning they revealed that stolen cell phone were sold to one shopkeeper namely Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar residents of Pathanpora Nasralluhpora who also has been arrested in the said case.