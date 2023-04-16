Two traffic officials suspended for alleged unprofessional conduct in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 16: Traffic police have suspended two of their officials after they were allegedly seen to be indulging in an unprofessional conduct in a video.
Senior Superintendent of Police,Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Paul Singh, in a statement, said that they received a video on Saturday from reliable sources in which a traffic police personnel posted in Traffic Rural Kashmir was allegedly seen to be indulging in an unprofessional conduct.
"In response, a preliminary enquiry was ordered by SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir and prima facie the enquiry reveals gross misconduct on the part of involved traffic personnel and his supervisory official," the statement said.
Both the officials have been placed under suspension and attached with Traffic Police Lines Rural Kashmir where a departmental enquiry shall be conducted against both of them.
"J&K Traffic Police is committed to highest standards of professionalism and probity in its functioning," it said.