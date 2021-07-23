Kashmir

Two trekkers killed, another injured in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

The deceased were identified as Aaqib Wani (18) son of Tariq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Dolegam Banihal and Mohammad Imran Khan (26) son of Abdul Salam Khan, a resident of Verinag.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar: Two trekkers were killed and another seriously injured after they fell into a crevasse in Hallan area of Verinag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district last night, reports said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that three persons from a group of trekkers fell into a crevice at Hallan last night. Two of them were killed and another got critically injured, they said.

The third trekker, Muzamil Ahmad Sheikh (18) son of Nazir Ah Sheikh, resident of Dolegam Banihal, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

