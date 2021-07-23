Two trekkers killed, another injured in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Two trekkers were killed and another seriously injured after they fell into a crevasse in Hallan area of Verinag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district last night, reports said.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that three persons from a group of trekkers fell into a crevice at Hallan last night. Two of them were killed and another got critically injured, they said.
The deceased were identified as Aaqib Wani (18) son of Tariq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Dolegam Banihal and Mohammad Imran Khan (26) son of Abdul Salam Khan, a resident of Verinag.
The third trekker, Muzamil Ahmad Sheikh (18) son of Nazir Ah Sheikh, resident of Dolegam Banihal, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.