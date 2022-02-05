Kashmir

Two TRF militants killed in Zakura Srinagar gunfight: police

One of the slain militants was involved in recent killing of cop in Anantnag: IGP Kashmir
The encounter broke out after the police and security forces launched a search operation. [File] Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 05: Police on Saturday morning claimed to have killed two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit in a gunfight in the Zakura area of Srinagar.

“02 #terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF #neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 02 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir,” said a police spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir.

Head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot dead by the militants in the Hasanpora area of Anantnag district on January 29.

