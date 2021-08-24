Two unidentified militants killed in Sopore gunfight

The encounter broke out late last night after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

"SoporeEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman tweeted.

News agency GNS reported that mobile internet services have been snapped in police district Sopore while as train service between Budgam and Barmulla has also been suspended as precautionary measures.