Two women among six held as police bust prostitution racket in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 05: Police in northern Baramulla district on Wednesday busted a sex racket, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, including two females, officials said.
Acting on information received from reliable sources, a police team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Baramulla Police Station, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Hqrs Baramulla, conducted a raid on a rented house near Bus Stand Baramulla.
The prostitution racket was being operated by a tenant identified as Lateef Ahmad Chechi, along with Altaf Ahmad Dar, Khurshid Ahmad Chechi, and Manzoor Ahmad Khan, said a police official.
He said two female sex workers were also detained during the operation.
“A case has been registered at Police Station Baramulla, and investigations are underway. Police have once again urged citizens to conduct tenant verification before renting out their properties,” he added.