Two women among six held as police bust prostitution racket in Baramulla

Acting on information received from reliable sources, a police team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Baramulla Police Station, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Hqrs Baramulla, conducted a raid on a rented house near Bus Stand Baramulla.

The prostitution racket was being operated by a tenant identified as Lateef Ahmad Chechi, along with Altaf Ahmad Dar, Khurshid Ahmad Chechi, and Manzoor Ahmad Khan, said a police official.