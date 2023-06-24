Two women among three arrested as police bust gang of drug peddlers in Sopore

Srinagar, June 24: A gang of drug peddlers was busted in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district with the arrest of three persons, including two women, police said today.
In a statement, an official said that a party of Police Station Tarzoo arrested three drug peddlers at Sangrama Chowk.
Those arrested were identified as Abdul Latief Gojar, son of Noor Muhammad Gojar, resident of Gandoo tehsil and Parveen Kaunsar, daughter of Meer Hussain, resident of Sidra Byepass Jammu and Shabnam Begum, daughter of Muhammad Akbar Khan, resident of Akherwani Wulutra Rafiabad.
The official said that the trio was walking in a suspicious manner which was observed by the patrolling party.
On seeing the police, they tried to flee but were apprehended.