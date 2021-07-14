Two young women drown in north Kashmir's Tangmarg, two others rescued

Srinagar, July 14: Two young women drowned while another one besides a youth were rescued in Drang area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

News agency GNS while quoting official sources reported that the women and the youth apparently were on a picnic in Ferozpur-Nalla near Dreng and when they were taken away by the fast flowing stream.

Soon a rescue was launched by locals and police, they said.