Two youth arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Kangan

Srinagar, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two persons from Srinagar for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Kangan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported on June 20 they received a complaint from the family of a minor girl that she has gone missing from home.

"Based on the complaint we filed a case and started investigation and the same day we were able to trace the girl. On being asked the girl, who is a minor, revealed that she was kidnapped from Srinagar by two persons and was taken to Kangan where she was raped," he said.