Two youth dead, another injured in Budgam hit-and-run accident

Srinagar, Jul 15: Two youth died and another was seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unknown vehicle in Khansahib area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening.
The trio was shifted to PHC Panzoo from where they were referred to SMHS hospital where two among them succumbed to their injuries, news agency KNO reported while quoting an official.
The deceased-both from Sitharan village have been identified as Mohammad Ismail, son of Irshad Ahmad, 25 and Mohammad Yousuf Lone, son of Manzoor Ahmad, 26.
The injured has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, son of Ghulam Qadir, 24, from the same village. Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation in this regard.