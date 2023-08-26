Tyre burst leaves 8 students injured in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 25: At least eight students were injured after a tyre of a vehicle burst along the National Highway in Natnussa area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.
According to eyewitnesses, students hailing from Sogam Education Zone had arrived in Natnussa to participate in a zonal level sports event.
"After the culmination of the event, students were waiting for vehicles to return home but they met the fateful incident. A tyre of a Kupwara-bound load carrier suddenly burst, resulting in injuries to eight students," they said.
The injured boys and girls were immediately rushed to GMC Handwara Associated Hospital for treatment.
Medical Superintendent District Hospital Handwara Dr Nisar said that they received eight injured and gave immediate treatment to them.
He said that the condition of the injured was stable and they were responding well to the treatment.
The injured have been identified as Bisma Rasool, 13, daughter of Ghulam Rasool Ganie, Masrat Jan, 15, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, both residents of Kantpora Lolab, Pakeeza Mushtaq, 15, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed Mir of Lassipora Sogam, Ifra Rafiq, 4, daughter of Rafiq Ahmad Peerzada of Sogam, Aimana Bashir, 15, daughter of Bashir Ahmad Kumar of Sogam, Adfar Mumtaz, 15, daughter of Mumtaz Ahmad Wani of Darpora Lolab, Nazima Farooq, 15, daughter of Farooq Ahmad Dar of Chandigam Lolab.