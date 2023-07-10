UG 3rd semester result brings academic standard in GDCs into question

The reaction to the low pass percentage has been mixed among students, faculty, and administration in various colleges. According to college professors, many students who failed in the 3rd semester UG exams were previously regarded as meritorious individuals based on their impressive scores in the 10th and 12th standard examinations. "But their performance in UG exams has left both the students and their well-wishers perplexed and questioning the quality of education being imparted at the college level," a college teacher said, wishing not to be named.Another academician, while expressing his concern over the distressing results said that the dismal performance of the students can be either attributed to the low standard of education in colleges which led to a lack of academic growth or the grades awarded to the students at secondary and senior secondary level.

"The distinction holders at the school level seemed to struggle in the more challenging college environment. Or the generous evaluation and reliance on rote learning might have inflated the marks of these students," he said.