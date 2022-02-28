UG 4th semester students complain of ‘flawed’ Sociology, Geography question papers
Srinagar, Feb 28: The Under-Graduate (UG) 4th semester college students on Monday complained of “wrong” questions posed in their Sociology and Geography question papers.
The students said around four Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) carrying 1.5 marks each were wrongly posed in the question paper leaving the students in a state of distress.
The students there were other mistakes in the question paper wherein some unnecessary words were included in the questions which confused the students.
“The examiner had also committed mistakes in giving options of the MCQ which was either a typo or due to some error,” the student said.
In series ‘A’ of Geography question paper, one of the questions asked was “which one of the following rivers does not flow in a rift Valley”
“The options available were Godavari, Mahanadi, Narmada and Tapi. Last two rivers (Tapi and Narmada flows in rift Valley including Damodar river. The upper two rivers do not flow in rift Valley and then students have to opt for option A or B. These are the faults of the examiner while framing the question paper,” the student said.
The student said the same mistakes were committed in the Sociology question paper.
“If a student loses one or two marks in a paper it can cost dearly for him or her. The examiner or the one who sets the question paper should ensure that questions are posed in the paper and there should be no scope of typos as well.
“Another problem we face in exams is that the question paper setter copies online questions which are posed in NET exams. He frames the same questions for UG level students which is illogical. The college level students should be asked the question of their level not of NET level,” another student said.
Controller of examination in Kashmir University (KU) Dr Majid Zamaan when contacted the matter will be looked into.
“We will send the question paper to the subject experts for their opinion and the decision will be taken accordingly. The students need not to worry,” he told Greater Kashmir.