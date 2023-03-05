UG admissions in KU’s affiliated colleges through CUET from this session

Srinagar, Mar 5: In line with the UGC guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020, the University of Kashmir will be admitting students to undergraduate programmes in its affiliated colleges on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the current academic session (2023).

After taking a review of the impending admission process through CUET, Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan said the detailed admission notification for various UG programmes will be available on the Kashmir University website from March 6, 2023.

She said the CUET is being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the universities across the country.

The admissions will be made on the basis of score/merit obtained in the CUET and the students desirous of seeking admission in the varsity’s affiliated colleges have been advised to register themselves with the NTA as per the instructions available on NTA website: https://www.nta.ac.in