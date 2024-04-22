Ujala Cygnus Kashmir launches cleanliness drive

Srinagar, Apr 22: In a remarkable display of community engagement and environmental stewardship, Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Super Specialty Hospital spearheaded a significant cleanliness drive on World Earth Day.

The event was conducted in collaboration with Birla Open Minds International School Pampore, uniting various stakeholders from different sectors of society to emphasise the collective responsibility towards environmental sustainability. The initiative saw active participation from a diverse range of stakeholders, including district administration,

District Police Pulwama, Municipal Council Pulwama, CRPF 110 BN and 185 BN and concerned police personnel from the area.

With over 500 participants joining hands for the cause, the cleanliness drive was aimed to send a powerful message that environmental sustainability is not just an individual obligation but a shared duty that every member of the community must uphold. By bringing together representatives from different sectors and age groups, the event underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in preserving “our planet for future generations.”

This impactful initiative not only contributed to enhancing the cleanliness and aesthetics of the local surroundings but also fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose among all participants. Through such collective endeavors, Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Super Specialty Hospital and its partners demonstrated their commitment to promoting eco-conscious practices and instilling a culture of environmental awareness within the community.