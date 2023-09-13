Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital organises medical camp in Pulwama

The medical camp witnessed the presence of highly skilled specialists from Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital. The team included gastroenterologists, physicians, MD medicine experts, rheumatologists, and physiotherapists. Their collective expertise ensured that attendees received comprehensive medical consultations and guidance.

The primary objective of this medical camp was to create awareness among the local community about various health conditions and diseases. By providing access to specialised doctors, the camp aimed to address common health concerns and provide appropriate medical advice and treatment options.