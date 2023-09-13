Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital organises medical camp in Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 13: Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in Kashmir, organised a successful free medical camp at the DC Office Pulwama. The camp aimed to raise awareness about various health issues and government schemes provided by the hospital, such as Ayushman Bharat and the partners in TB Mukht scheme of the central government.
The medical camp witnessed the presence of highly skilled specialists from Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital. The team included gastroenterologists, physicians, MD medicine experts, rheumatologists, and physiotherapists. Their collective expertise ensured that attendees received comprehensive medical consultations and guidance.
The primary objective of this medical camp was to create awareness among the local community about various health conditions and diseases. By providing access to specialised doctors, the camp aimed to address common health concerns and provide appropriate medical advice and treatment options.
Additionally, Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital took this opportunity to inform attendees about the government schemes it supports. Ayushman Bharat, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), is a flagship health insurance scheme that aims to provide financial protection to vulnerable families against high healthcare costs. The hospital’s participation in this scheme ensures that eligible individuals can avail themselves of quality healthcare services without financial burden.
Furthermore, Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital is actively involved in the partners in TB Mukht scheme initiated by the central government. This program focuses on eradicating tuberculosis (TB) from India by 2025. As a partner hospital, Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital provides comprehensive diagnostic and treatment facilities for TB patients, ensuring timely intervention and care.
The free medical camp at DC Office Pulwama was a resounding success, with numerous individuals benefiting from the expertise of the hospital’s specialists. The event not only provided medical assistance but also educated attendees about the importance of regular health check-ups, early detection of diseases, and the availability of government schemes to support their healthcare needs.
“Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital remains committed to its mission of providing accessible and affordable healthcare services to the people of Kashmir. Through such initiatives, the hospital aims to contribute to the overall well-being and health awareness of the community,” a statement said.