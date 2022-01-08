UK-based Kashmiri booked for carrying out anti-national activities on social media: Police

Srinagar, Jan 8: A UK-based man of Kashmiri origin has been booked under the UAPA for allegedly carrying out anti-national activities on social media, Police said Saturday.
A complaint was also lodged by a lawyer here against Muzammil Ayyub Thakur for threatening him in public and on social media, a Police spokesman said.
“On Thursday, Police Station Kothi Bagh reliably learned that Thakur, through his social media account and other platforms, is indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of India,” the spokesman said.
He said Thakur, who heads the World Kashmiri Freedom Movement (WKFM), was creating fear and alarm among the masses and inciting them to commit offenses that are likely to disturb public order.
“This apart, a proper complaint was lodged by lawyer Syed Zeeshan before Srinagar Police against Muzamil Ayyub Thakur and others. In the complaint, it is alleged by him that Muzammil Ayyub at the behest of ISI and ISPR is threatening, harassing, carrying out criminal intimidation, besides being involved in cyber-crimes against the complainant,” the spokesman said.
He said that the complainant also alleged that Thakur had left no stone unturned to malign his image and also threatened him, not only in public but also on social media platforms.