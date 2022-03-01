Ukraine crisis |NC seeks evacuation of J&K students

Srinagar, Mar 1: National Conference (NC) Tuesday sought immediate evacuation of stranded students including those from J&K stranded in war-torn Ukraine.
A statement of NC issued here said that NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar while expressing concern over the plight of stranded J&K students in conflict-ridden Ukraine said, “The students stranded in war-torn Ukraine continue to face harrowing times. We have received numerous distress calls from J&K students. Even the Indian embassy is not abreast of the predicaments suffered by the Indian compatriots."