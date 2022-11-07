UKSPF chairman Baldev Singh Raina extends greetings on Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and the world today. It marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. This year marks the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev ji, S. Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman of Peaks Group of Companies and United Kashmiri Sikh Progressive Forum (UKSPF) extends warm greetings to the people of the Jammu & Kashmir (UT)," read a statement, issued by Raina.