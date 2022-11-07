UKSPF chairman Baldev Singh Raina extends greetings on Gurpurab

Srinagar, Nov 07: S. Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman of of Peaks Group of Companies and United Kashmiri Sikh Progressive Forum (UKSPF), has extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Gurpurab.
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and the world today. It marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. This year marks the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
"On the occasion of the birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev ji, S. Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman of Peaks Group of Companies and United Kashmiri Sikh Progressive Forum (UKSPF) extends warm greetings to the people of the Jammu & Kashmir (UT)," read a statement, issued by Raina.
Underlining the message of oneness of humanity and compassion towards all propagated by Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikhism, Mr. Raina emphasized the significance of his teachings and hoped that it will be an inspiration for all.
He also said that Guru Nanak Dev ji while leading the life of a simple householder emphasized service as a means to attain ‘Ek Omkar Satnam, Karta Purakh’.
Mr. Raina also urged the people to follow the footsteps of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity in our society.
Mr. Raina also urged the people to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in daily life like Kirat Karo (work hard and honestly), Naam Jaapo (Always Remember God), Vaand Chhako (share with the needy), Sarbat Daa Bhalaa (ask Lord for everyone's happiness).