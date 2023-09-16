ULB Elections 2023 | Training imparted to officials at Kulgam

Kulgam, Sep 16: The District Election Office Kulgam today conducted a training session for nodal officers, zonal and sector magistrates for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Election 2023 in Kulgam.
During the training programme, the District Level Master Trainers presented detailed information regarding the preparation and conduct of the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election 2023 and participants were explained about their role in the election process. The ADDC and ADC Kulgam also participated in the training session and stressed upon the officers to adhere to the rules and regulations so that the elections in the district are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.