ULB Elections 2023 | Training session conducted at various places

Baramulla, Sep 13: The District Election Office Baramulla today conducted a day long training session for micro observers to be deployed for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Election 2023.
The training session was held under the supervision of Deputy District Election Officer Baramulla and Nodal Officer SVEEP.
The one-day training session which was conducted at various locations of Baramulla including Government Degree College Boys, Government Higher Secondary School and Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla was led by District-Level Master Trainers (DLMT) to impart training on the occasion.
During the training programme, the District Level Master Trainers presented detailed information regarding the preparation and conduct of the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election 2023. The Nodal Officer Election Monitoring urged ROs and AROs to adhere to the rules and regulations and go through the ROs handbook.
On the occasion, a question-and-answer session to address the doubts about the election procedures and rules were held, ensuring that the ULB Elections in the district are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.
With regard to the elections, many participants raised several queries to which the Master Trainers gave satisfactory answers, clearing all the doubts regarding the EVM and other necessary procedures.
Meanwhile, a comprehensive role to be played by ROs and AROs were explained to them including the election management, the nomination process, scrutiny of nomination papers, procedure for withdrawal of candidature, EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) management, polling and counting votes, declaring results, and adhering to the provisions of the model code of conduct.