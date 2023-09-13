ULB Elections 2023 | Training session conducted at various places

The training session was held under the supervision of Deputy District Election Officer Baramulla and Nodal Officer SVEEP.

The one-day training session which was conducted at various locations of Baramulla including Government Degree College Boys, Government Higher Secondary School and Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla was led by District-Level Master Trainers (DLMT) to impart training on the occasion.

During the training programme, the District Level Master Trainers presented detailed information regarding the preparation and conduct of the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election 2023. The Nodal Officer Election Monitoring urged ROs and AROs to adhere to the rules and regulations and go through the ROs handbook.