ULB, panchayat polls | Altaf Bukhari urges party cadres to gear up

Bukhari advised the party cadre to enhance its political activities and public outreach to remain in touch with the masses at the grassroots level. He said, “In view of the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections, it is essential for you to stay proactive in preparing people for participation in the democratic process. Also, staying closely connected with the masses will help raise awareness about the party’s pro-people agenda and policies.”

He added that “it is your responsibility to help people understand that Apni Party is here to safeguard fundamental and democratic rights.” “The party’s primary objective is to secure sustainable peace, enduring prosperity, and development in the region, while also working towards the economic and political empowerment of its people,” Bukhari said.