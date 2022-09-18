ULIP to be developed as part of logistics policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the National Logistics Policy that seeks to address challenges facing the transport sector and bring down the logistics cost of businesses from 13-14 per cent to a single digit.

The development of ULIP is one of the eight interventions proposed under the comprehensive logistics action plan, through the policy will be implemented.

"This platform will be utilised by various government and private agencies, service providers, shippers, consignees etc. to enable information exchange on a real/near real time basis amongst all stakeholders in a confidential manner," according to an e-book of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).