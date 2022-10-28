UMEED helps  turn J&K women into  progressive  entrepreneurs

Srinagar, Oct 28: Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) is creating sustainable livelihoods opportunities and nurturing the rural women to make them self sufficient and enjoy a decent quality of life.
JKRLM also known as UMEED is turning the wheel of transformation for J&K women to become progressive and self-employed entrepreneurs. UMEED has the potential to give wings to aspirations of rural women who dream of becoming economically independent.
JKRLM (Umeed) has a mandate to reach out to 66 percent of rural population across the erstwhile 125 blocks linking them to sustainable livelihood opportunities. The Mission aims to reduce poverty by building strong grassroots institutions of poor, engaging them in gainful livelihood interventions and ensuring appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.
Women Haat Srinagar provides a platform for the SHG members to exhibit their products and services. Every year a minimum of 5000 women get a chance to exhibit their products there.
The enterprise of Sunita Devi of village Bal Argi, Block Budhal of District Rajouri is a fine source of inspiration for many rural women. Despite having no financial backup, Sunita started a school in the far flung area up to 8th standard with enrolment of more than 150 students with the help of JKRLM/ UMEED and earns handsome income from this venture.