UMEED helps  turn J&K women into  progressive  entrepreneurs

JKRLM also known as UMEED is turning the wheel of transformation for J&K women to become progressive and self-employed entrepreneurs. UMEED has the potential to give wings to aspirations of rural women who dream of becoming economically independent.

JKRLM (Umeed) has a mandate to reach out to 66 percent of rural population across the erstwhile 125 blocks linking them to sustainable livelihood opportunities. The Mission aims to reduce poverty by building strong grassroots institutions of poor, engaging them in gainful livelihood interventions and ensuring appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.