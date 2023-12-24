Unacademy Srinagar organises academic workshop

Srinagar, Dec 24: Unacademy Srinagar organised a one-day workshop on means to achieve academic excellence at their Parraypora center.

Various people from across the Valley participated including NEET qualifiers, Unacademy experts from across India, parents, and students.

It was a very fruitful session where participants shared their success stories and guided young learners about “how to stay focused and achieve their ultimate goal.”

Unacademy experts briefed the audience about Unacademy and discussed tips to crack competitive exams with learners. It was a highly interactive session wherein students across the Valley got to ask questions to Unacademy experts to remain focused on their respective goals.

Participants also applauded the whole team of Unacademy Srinagar for organising such a valuable workshop beneficial for both students and parents. Students who had performed well in UNSAT were felicitated. Mental health was also discussed, and the jury highlighted how important it is to take care of mental health and maintain a balanced lifestyle.