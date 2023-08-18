Unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 33 lakh from Kulgam hospital’ account

Kulgam, Aug 18: Police on Friday arrested a private security guard following his alleged involvement in the unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 33 lakh from the official account of the Medical Superintendent of the district hospital.
An official said that the security guard had fraudulently withdrawn the substantial amount from the Medical Superintendent’s account without the latter’s consent.
“The discrepancy was brought to the notice of the Police by the MS upon discovering the unauthorised transaction,” he said.
An official said that Police investigations revealed that the individual in question, identified as Gowhar Ahmad Thokar, son of Abdul Rashid and a resident of Souch village of Kulgam, had systematically carried out multiple unauthorised withdrawals from the account of the Medical Superintendent.
The accused now faces charges of fraud, forgery, and the use of false documentation.
A Police official confirmed the incident and said that a case had been filed under FIR number 148/2023, citing violations of Sections 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC.
“All the misappropriated funds were recovered from the suspect’s possession,” he said.
Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Gulzar Ahmed Dar also confirmed that the accused had done at least three unauthorised transactions.