Unauthorisedly lifted timber seized in Baramulla

Following breach of the contract, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Baramulla, Parvez Ahmad along with the field staff seized the timber and initiated case against the contractor. “It is clear violation of the agreement,” said Parvez Ahmad. “A case vide an FIR no 44 of 2022 has been registered against the contractor,” he added.

Although, action has been initiated against the contractor, however, as per the agreement between the contractor and the department, the marked fallen tree should have been converted in to timber under the supervision of the officials of forest development corporation. But, the contractor is believed to have taken advantage of their absence and converted unmarked trees in to timber.