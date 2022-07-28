Unauthorisedly lifted timber seized in Baramulla

Baramulla: The department of forest division Baramulla has seized huge quantity of timber unauthorisedly lifted by a contractor in Boniyar range of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The contractor as per officials of the department was allotted contract to lift and convert marked fallen trees into timber in compartment number 21 of Boniyar forest range. The contractor however, has lifted and converted unmarked fallen trees in to timber at other location, in violation of the contract.
Following breach of the contract, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Baramulla, Parvez Ahmad along with the field staff seized the timber and initiated case against the contractor. “It is clear violation of the agreement,” said Parvez Ahmad. “A case vide an FIR no 44 of 2022 has been registered against the contractor,” he added.
Although, action has been initiated against the contractor, however, as per the agreement between the contractor and the department, the marked fallen tree should have been converted in to timber under the supervision of the officials of forest development corporation. But, the contractor is believed to have taken advantage of their absence and converted unmarked trees in to timber.