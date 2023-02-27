Unavailability of doctors at Sopore maternity hospital trigger protests

Sopore, Feb 27: The unavailability of doctors at Mother and Child Hospital in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district triggered a protest on Monday as patients face inconveniences.

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that patients held a protest against hospital authorities, as no doctor was present there to attend them.

They said the protesters blocked the road near the hospital for hours, halting traffic for hours together and was later cleared after police intervention.