Unavailability of doctors at Sopore maternity hospital trigger protests

Sopore, Feb 27: The unavailability of doctors at Mother and Child Hospital in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district triggered a protest on Monday as patients face inconveniences.
News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that patients held a protest against hospital authorities, as no doctor was present there to attend them.
They said the protesters blocked the road near the hospital for hours, halting traffic for hours together and was later cleared after police intervention.
Meanwhile, one of the patients alleged they have been waiting since 8 am and no doctor is available at the hospital.
“It is not the first time, we have been always witnessing such incidents here. The concerned authorities don’t even bother to address this grave issue,” he said.
Meanwhile, an official said they have arranged a doctor as the doctor who was supposed to be there was on some training.