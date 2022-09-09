Uncertainty over timing of assembly polls | Political parties showing reluctance to go into full election mode

In view of the uncertainty, the parties are not in a mood to open their election related cards prematurely. Their activities are also limited presently. The re-arrival of Ghulam Nabi Azad had generated some kind of excitement but it's level too is coming down. The former Congress leader is scheduled to address a rally in Srinagar on September 12 during which some leaders and prominent workers from others parties may join him. Immediately after his resignation from Congress, he had announced to launch a national level party with its unit in Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu he did not mention anything about forming a national level party and gave enough hints that the party will be a regional party when he said the name and flag of the party will be decided by people of Jammu and Kashmir. Presently he is visiting various areas and addressing his loyals, who have deserted Congress and other parties to join him.

It is to be seen how National Conference will deal with Azad factor electorally particularly after the recent statement of party President Dr Farooq Abdullah that they may join hands with the former Congress leader. Azad's re-entry into J&K politics and he forming a new party was not unexpected. The political circles knew about it. Much before his exit from Congress, National Conference provincial party had resolved to go solo in assembly polls and contest on all 90 seats. During its meeting, the party indirectly snubbed PDP by its resolution and by alleging ill-treatment to NC in PAGD.