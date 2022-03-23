Unclaimed hotcase in Magam Budgam creates security scare

Srinagar, Mar 23: An unclaimed hot case in Magam area of central Kahsmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday afternoon sparked a security scare and prompted authorities to suspend vehicular traffic, officials said.
Quoting sources news agency GNS reported that police and army’s 2 RR rushed to the spot after the hotcase was spotted even as a Bomb Disposal Squad was also summoned.
Vehicular traffic through the area was suspended. The hot case was finally opened and it was found to carry only rice, a police officer told GNS.
“Since the hot case was found in suspicious manner and as such the security establishment did want to take any chance for safety of everyone,” the officer added.