Uncovered drain in Handwara Children Park poses threat to visitors

Kupwara: The people across Handwara main town every day throng Children Park Handwara in large numbers but the uncovered drain which passes through the park has become a concern for the visitors.
During summers, parents along with their children visit the park in the evenings but the uncovered drain leaves them worried.
The residents said that in the past, a few toddlers fell into the drain, resulting in injuries to them but yet the concerned authorities had not taken any tangible steps to cover the drain.
They said that the Floriculture Department had spent more than Rs 2 crore to set up this park but had left the drain uncovered.
The residents have sought the immediate intervention of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara Nazir Ahmad and Tehsildar Handwara Shahbaz Ahmad in this regard.