Uncovered drain in Handwara Children Park poses threat to visitors

The residents said that in the past, a few toddlers fell into the drain, resulting in injuries to them but yet the concerned authorities had not taken any tangible steps to cover the drain.

They said that the Floriculture Department had spent more than Rs 2 crore to set up this park but had left the drain uncovered.

The residents have sought the immediate intervention of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara Nazir Ahmad and Tehsildar Handwara Shahbaz Ahmad in this regard.